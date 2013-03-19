Get With The Groove: Bruno Mars Covers GQ & Reveals Retirement Plans (PHOTOS)

Bruno Mars is still twisting, grooving and rotating tuxedo jackets on the regular, but that doesn’t mean the 27-year-old singer doesn’t dream of a day when it will all slow down, even if just for a little bit.

The soul singer is the cover star of the April 2013 issue of GQ Magazine, and he brought his signature look along for the ride.

Aside from giving the Gentleman Quarterly some tips on one of his expert areas, tuxedo separates, Bruno opened up about his childhood as an Elvis impersonator and got exceptionally deep when it came to talking about what goes into making a song an “event.”

Check out some excerpts from the interview below.

On songwriting: “You know how hard it is to write a big song? That s–t is hard, man. It’s so hard to do. Might be one of the hardest things to ever do. I don’t ever want to come out with something safe and get away with ‘It sounds good!’ It’s got to be more than sounding good. The music I like are events. F–king ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is my favorite song—that song’s an event. And that’s what I want to do. I’m sure that shocked the world, that song. ‘Billie Jean’ shocked the world. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit.’ Those songs are events. That guy put everything he got into that, and he meant it. It’s that unexplainable high. Why I keep doing it. That feeling that you keep on chasing and chasing. Because it’s nothing, man. It’s taking the air and turning it into something. That’s the feeling.” On impersonating Elvis with his father at age 4: “I don’t remember much. I probably couldn’t even speak that much. But I was f–king great at it. …It was like turning into Batman. I’d go to school and kids are calling me Peter and we’re playing baseball and kickball and shit, and then—‘All right, guys, I’ve got to go!’—you put on a sequined jumpsuit, and all of a sudden you’re Bruno, the world’s youngest Elvis impersonator!” On where he wants to be once he retires: “On a beach, drinking out of a coconut, watching some kids running around in the sand, looking at the ocean… And then planning a reunion tour, overweight.”

