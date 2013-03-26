Jaden Smith “Hello” (NEW VIDEO)

Who run the city?

MSFTS run the city.

The always adorable Jaden Smith shoots a guerilla-style video on the streets of Brooklyn for his Cool Cafe banger “Hello.”

The 14-year-old rapper causes chaos on the streets of New York City when teenage girls realize Jaden’s just walking down the street without any bodyguards or protection.

Besides working on his music, young Jaden has been working on a new movie alongside his father Will Smith. The film, After Earth, will hit theaters June 7.

“Hello” is off Jaden’s The Cool Cafe mixtape.

Watch Jaden’s dope new video up top!

