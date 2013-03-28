PRAYERS! Nelson Mandela Back In Hospital For Lung Infection (PHOTOS)

UPDATE: 11:26 AM EST

It is being reported that Nelson Mandela, 94, is responding positively to hospital treatment for a recurring lung infection.

Get well soon!

SOURCE: AP

Former South African President, Nelson Mandela, is back in the hospital today after complications stemming from a recurring lung infection.

President Jacob Zuma released a statement announcing that Mandela had been admitted overnight and asked that the people around the world pray for him. He was admitted shortly before midnight on Wednesday, the statement said, but the authorities delayed the announcement for several hours.

“We appeal to the people of South Africa and the world to pray for our beloved Madiba and his family and to keep them in their thoughts. We have full confidence in the medical team and know that they will do everything possible to ensure recovery,” the presidential statement quoted Zuma as saying.



It has been the third time in four months that Mandela, 94, has been hospitalized for the infection.

Back in December, Mandela, South Africa’s first black president and former leader of the dominant African National Congress, spent 19 days in the hospital for the surgical removal of gallstones. He was readmitted earlier this month for what was termed a scheduled checkup.

“Doctors are attending to him, ensuring that he has the best possible expert medical treatment and comfort,” the statement said. It appealed “for understanding and privacy in order to allow space to the doctors to do their work.”

Presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj said Mandela was in a hospital in the South African capital of Pretoria, but he did not specify which one.

We wish Mandela a speedy recovery!

SOURCE: NYT