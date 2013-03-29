Jennifer Lawrence Stays Grounded In The Latest Issue Of Fabulous Magazine (PHOTOS)

Jennifer Lawrence is well on her way to being a Grade A jerk!

Well, not really. But with all of the success that she has had recently, it’s amazing that she has still managed to stay so grounded.

In the latest issue of Fabulous Magazine, the Hunger Games star got a chance to let us know how fame has changed her life, but not her attitude.

Jennifer, who also graced the cover of the issue, had a few standout talking points in the issue.

On her family keeping her grounded: “My family is not the kind of family that would ever let me turn into an a–hole or anything like that, so I am fortunate to have them. I don’t ever walk around feeling famous. I walk around feeling the exact same way I have walked around my entire life.”

On still not being comfortable with her fame: “It’s not my comfort zone. Making movies is where I belong… That’s where I’m comfortable, that’s my home. When you put me on a red carpet or on a stage, I turn into Chihuahua Jennifer.”

Let’s just hope that Jennifer remains as grounded as she’s been. You can look out for the issue of Fabulous Magazine on newsstands now.

