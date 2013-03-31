HOT DAYUM! Aubrey O’Day Serves Lap Dances And New Music (PHOTOS)

It may seem like Aubrey O’Day has been off the radar for a little while, but that’s because she’s making her rounds with her burlesque performances.

The former Bad Boy singer did a show in Coconut Creek, Florida yesterday where she put on a slightly risqué show for fans showing off some of her sexy dance moves.

INTERVIEW: Aubrey O’Day Is An Inspiration To Women Everywhere



Wearing some cut out leggings and a leotard top, Aubrey glammed up her ensemble with some big hair and dark makeup as she previewed some new songs off her upcoming album.

She even gave one lucky male fan the lap dance of a lifetime in front of the whole audience!

DETAILS: Aubrey O’Day Gets A New Reality Show On Oxygen!



It sounds like Aubrey is about to come back into the entertainment world pretty strong, and we can’t wait for her new debut!

Check out the gallery to see her burlesque performance!