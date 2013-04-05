Freudian Slip? Michelle Obama Accidentally Says She’s A Single Mother (VIDEO)

The Obamas are the most realest, stylish, inspiring, and refreshing first family America has ever seen. Whether it be first lady Michelle Obama’s swagged out dance moves or President Barack Obama giving 5% of his salary to federal workers, the Obamas are always making headlines.

Tackling the American diet with her “Let’s Move” campaign, Michelle Obama sat down with WCAX and had what some media outlets are calling an “embarrassing flub.” The First Lady was asked what she and her husband do to encourage their daughters Malia and Sasha to eat healthy and in her response, she refers to herself as a “busy single mother.”

It’s easy for the first lady to connect with the single mothers of the world because although she is married, she takes on the role of a parent single-handedly because of her husband’s job commitments. To think because you are in a relationship means that you are not alone is bogus.

Michelle Obama may be viewed as a political super woman but she still faces challenges with everyday parenting and, including being in a sometimes long distance relationship.

The First Lady said:

“Sometimes, you know, when you’ve got a husband who is President, it can feel a little single but he’s there.”

The First Lady’s words should not be misconstrued as her belittling her husband’s duties as president of the United States, or as a sign of trouble in paradise. Michelle is simply revealing her humanity.

Those in the public eye are seen as invincible robots and that’s a perspective we have to abandon. Just because the Obamas are the faces of our nation does not mean their needs, desires, and emotions are non-existent.

Michelle Obama continued:

“But as a busy working mom, and before coming to the White House, I was in that position, you know, as well. Working, driving kids to practice, you know not having enough time to shop or cook, not having the energy…. resources weren’t the issue but time and energy is key.”

There are children all over the world who have both parents in their lives but barely see them. It comes with the territory and Michelle Obama should be able to freely express that.

