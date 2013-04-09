Say Word! Janet Jackson Didn’t Invite Her Family To Her Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Janet Jackson shocked the world when she revealed she married her billionaire boyfriend Wissam Al Mana, but it turns out her family was equally as shocked.

Earlier today, during a private screening for LaToya Jackson‘s new show, Life with LaToya, she revealed that most of the family found out about Janet’s wedding through the media.

“I didn’t know Jan was married until I heard about it through the media. Most of the family members, no one really knew. You would be surprised how you find out things through the media.”

But LaToya is not hurt about not getting an invitation to her sister’s wedding.

“It didn’t bother me because I know that in my family a lot of times you keep things private because you don’t want anyone to know if you’re married. Most of the siblings… Nobody knew!”

If you’re expecting drama the next time the Jacksons get together you shouldn’t, because the singer turned reality star wants people to know, “Everything is fine.”

Life With LaToya premieres this Saturday on OWN Network.

Also On Global Grind: