One Big Room, Full Of Bad Chicks! Amber Rose Hangs Out With RiRi (PHOTOS)

What happens when two of the baddest women on the planet end up in the same room?

They start straight flexing for Instagram.

Amber Rose and Rihanna posed it up for the camera and gave Instagram straight gold last night. Wiz’s baby mama hit up RiRi’s Diamonds World Tour stop in L.A. last night and the girls made everyone jealous, posing up a storm.

Amber showed off her post baby body and Rihanna stunted on the world. Amber posted:

“Chilled wit tha baddest bitch @badgalriri after her show tonight she killed it as usual ;-)”

Rihanna also showed love to the new mother, telling her followers:

“Bad galz do it well! Miss @muvarosebud came thru and shut down backstage in this sick polka dot moment!!!”

RiRi even grabbed a boobie for one of the flicks. Check them out and try not to drool…