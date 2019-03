<p>Steven Tyler, lead singer of Aerosmith falls off stage at a concert at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis. He was singing Love in an Elevator. Aerosmith’s lead singer Steven Tyler was airlifted to a hospital after falling off stage and suffering minor head, neck, shoulder injuries midway through a concert in South Dakota last night. Source Link :- http://www.24timepass.com/blogs/watch-steven-tyler-falls-off-stage-video.htm</p>

Also On Global Grind: