YouTube As Hip-Hop’s CNN: Is It Promoting The Wrong Culture? Tony Anderson Investigates (VIDEO)

YouTube was undeniably one of the greatest gifts to the Internet and has grown exponentially since its introduction in 2005. Not only has it morphed into a platform to share videos with friends, but it’s become a career starter for some of the biggest names in the music industry, and provided an outlet hip-hop has never quite seen before.

VIDEO: Is Syrup What Almost Killed Lil Wayne? Tony Anderson Investigates



But with exposure comes added responsibility, and as the demographic of rappers getting their start on YouTube get younger and younger, are hip-hop’s child soldiers telling tales of their hood glorifying the street game?

GlobalGrind’s Tony Anderson was on the scene to investigate the relationship between hip-hop, YouTube and the streets. Tony caught up with rapper Fat Trel, and Vibe Magazine’s executive editor Datwon Thomas to further investigate. Check out the report in the video above.

Follow Tony on Twitter for more updates.

Also On Global Grind: