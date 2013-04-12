A$AP Rocky Shows Off His Traveling Necessities With The Coveteur (PHOTOS)

As much as we like A$AP Rocky, we can’t help but feel a little cheated.

Our favorite Harlem emcee got profiled by The Coveteur, however normally when people are profiled by the online magazine, they go into the subject’s home and strategically display some of their favorite clothing.

This time however, Rocky was featured during his stay at the Soho House Toronto. Known for its exclusivity, the hotel looked homey enough to be his own pad, but still lacked the A$AP flare we’d expect to see in the place where Rocky lays his head.

Throughout the accompanying interview, Rocky talks about his early days buying things on his own, skincare, and how he got into fashion. He also briefly spoke about how the people who understand him the most in fashion have helped his music grow.

Check out the full interview here, and to see pics, hit up the gallery above.