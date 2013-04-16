10 Burning Questions We Have For Kim Kardashian's Tell-All Interview (LIST)

The life of Kim Kardashian is a lavish one that many might want to live, but only she knows the hardships.

While most of us see the 32-year-old reality star as full of glitz, glam, and riches, she’s definitely had a tough time dealing with a jagged love life and relationships in the public eye.

She got married over a year and a half ago to Kris Humphries, and soon after filed for divorce, but is somehow still married to him after his efforts to prove that their marriage was a fraud.

The divorce could be reaching the final stages, but not before Kim opens up and dishes on her past, present and plans for the future in a tell-all interview with Ryan Seacrest.

With tons of questions that come to mind, we can only imagine what kinds will be asked on the E! special that airs April 21.

We decided to come up with a list of our own burning questions that we have for Kim Kardashian, so check them out below!

1. What was the final straw that made you definite about your divorce decision?





2. Do you think Kris ever cheated on you?

3. Did you ever feel like leaving Kris to try things with Kanye during your marriage?

4. What really happened with that episode of you in Dubai that was actually filmed in LA?

5. Did Khloe’s dislike of Hump influence you to think about divorcing him?

6. Are there any parts of your family’s reality show that are scripted?

7. Do you think your marriage would have gone differently had it not been in front of cameras and America?

8. Could you forgive Kris for prolonging the divorce?

9. Did you ever have a bad feeling about marrying Kris before you guys walked down the aisle?

10. Do you think you rushed things at all going into your relationship with Kanye so soon after filing for divorce?

