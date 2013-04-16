The Haas Brothers Get Your Home Versace Fresh With New Collection Of Furniture (PHOTOS)

The Haas Brothers are making sure your apartment decor can be equally as fresh as you are.

The L.A.-based duo unveiled a full collaborative collection with none other than Versace.

PHOTOS: Kate Moss Strikes A Warrior Princess Pose For The Spring ’13 Versace Ad Campaign

Consisting of three chairs, a sofa, a bench, and two tables, the collection is carefully hand-adorned with a honeycomb-shaped brass that gives each piece a feeling of fashion royalty.

VIDEO: Karl Lagerfeld Balances Another Job As Art Director For Cassina Furniture’s “Authentic Eye” Exhibit

Every offering is definitely impressive and worthy of any living space, if only for decoration, however the crown jewel of the entire collection has to be the Donatella Chair, which was designed as a futuristic throne for Donatella Versace herself – complete with an embossed head of Medusa.

You can check out the full Haas Brothers for Versace furniture collection by clicking through the gallery above.