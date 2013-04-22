21 & UP! Mayor Bloomberg Proposes To Raise Tobacco Age (DETAILS)

Mayor Michael Bloomberg is not letting up on smokers.

Bloomberg has proposed that the smoking age in New York City be raised, so that no one under the age of 21 will be able to purchase tobacco products.

Bloomberg hopes the age requirement change will make tobacco products harder for youngsters to purchase and decrease the cancerous habit in the younger population.

NYC Council Speak Christine Quinn said, “With this legislation, we’ll be targeting the age group at which the overwhelming majority of smokers start.”

NBC News reports that 80 percent of NYC smokers started before the age of 21 and 20,000 NYC high school students are smokers.

Mayor Bloomberg is on a mission to make New York healthier and we ain’t mad at him. But let’s not forget, the soda ban didn’t quite make it down the pipeline.

SOURCE: NBC News

