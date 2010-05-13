FELA! Brings AfroBeat To The TONY’S

Fela! is bringing the afrobeat to the TONY Awards. The musical was recently nominated for 11 TONY Awards including Best Leading Actor, Best Direction and Best Musical.FELA!is executive produced by Jay-Z alongside Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith. The musical is also under the direction of legendary choreographer Bill T. Jones. The ground breaking Broadway show embodies the Afrobeat sound. Afrobeat is continuously celebrated within music and most recently with this production, FELA!brings to life the true story of legendary Afrobeat musician Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Afrobeat has great influence in today’s music culture. Remnants of Afrobeat sound can be heard in funk, R&B and hip-hop music. It’s vibrant and captivating sound has also garnered recognition from various artists over the years, it has influenced artist ranging from James Brown to Vampire Weekend.

Its great to see Fela brought to life, every show he is definitely here with us in spirit” says Sandra Izsadore, a singer and activist who many credit as the mother of afrobeat.

Izadore’s title as ‘Mother of AfroBeat” stems from her reinvigorating role in Fela’s life. She helped ignite the fuel behind Fela’s politically woven music that ultimately inspired the cadence and message of Afrobeat. Blending jazz, funk and African rhythms Fela created his own musical accent and genre. Fela used his inspirations of Pan-Africanism and human rights to spread message in his music. Political corruption, poverty, and western influence in Africa, are some of the issues blended within his lyrics. His music fueled a generation to stand up against social ills all throughout Africa, especially in his home country of Nigeria.

FELA! the musical does an amazing job bringing the innovator to life. The show incorporates real visuals and testimonials of the political strife in Nigeria alongside alongside electrifying choreopgraphy, all set against the background jams of real-life afrobeat band Antibalas jams. Sierra Leone actor Shar Ngaujah plays the lead in the musical. His performance as Fela has landed him a nomination for Best Leading Actor.

