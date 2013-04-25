RED CARPET RECAP: Ice-T & Coco’s Cleavage Steal The Spotlight At ESPN Pre-Draft Party (PHOTOS)

Style Editor at GlobalGrind Fashion hoarder spinning around in my highest heels.

Everybody loves Ice and Coco, but when the couple began to hit a few bumpy patches in the road, we all wondered if they’d always love one another.

Last night, the epic duo hit the red carpet at the 10th Annual ESPN The Magazine Pre-Draft Party in New York, and for the first time in a long time, they seemed like the lovebirds that once demanded the attention of the entire red carpet.

Aside from Ice and Coco, the event’s red carpet kicked off with a bunch of our favorite celebrities dressed casually to enjoy at night on the town.

Take a look at who was on the scene in the photos below.

Michael Strahan took a break from his hosting gig to check out the red carpet.

Tyson Beckford was on the scene in his running shoes.

Love and Hip-Hop‘s Yandy was all smiles in printed red bottoms.

DJ Ms.Nix was on the tables.

Melyssa Ford was on the scene in an LBD.

Former Basketball Wives star Jennifer Williams also opted for all black.

