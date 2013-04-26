BIG SCREEN BARBIE! Nicki Minaj To Make Her Acting Debut Alongside Cameron Diaz (DETAILS)

It looks like the head Barbz in charge will be coming to a theater near you.

Nicki Minaj has always been a huge fan of acting, she even went to school for it. And, now, she’s finally getting the chance to show off her skills.

According to Deadline, the Pink Friday rapper is set to star as the lead next to Cameron Diaz in the upcoming film, The Other Woman.

The movie is about a woman who finds out she is part of an affair involving a married man and teams up with his wife in order to get revenge.

Deadline reports:

Minaj makes her screen–starring debut, playing the larger-than-life assistant to Diaz’s lawyer character. The assistant is opinionated and sharp and brutally honest, and we know Minaj can handle that.

It’s being reported the movie will start filming next month in New York City. Looks like Nicki will be returning to her hometown to do what she’s always dreamt of.

*Tear* we’re SO proud!

