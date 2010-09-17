CLOSE
Home

NEW REMIX: Dirty Money ft. Red Cafe & Drake “Loving You No More’

Leave a comment

I’m sure by now we’ve all heard at least one version of Drake and Dirty Money’s “Loving You No More” but the latest has a verse with rapper Red Café.  Mr. What Else lends his talent to the song despite saying that “he’s a gansta rapper not a songbird.”

Listeners get a glimpse of how Red Café feels about love and trust while still adding his tough hip hop vibe to the smooth vocals.  Drake and Diddy also get a little emotional and we appreciate them delving into their sensitive sides when the result is a hot song like this. 

VISIT THE NEXT PAGE TO CHECK OUT THE SONG!

[pagebreak]

Dirty Money (feat Red Cafe and Drake) – Loving You No More by stupidDOPE

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close