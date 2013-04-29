About Time! Georgia High School Holds First-Ever Racially Mixed Prom (PHOTOS)

Welcome to the new world, Georgia!

For the first time in history, Wilcox County High School allowed black and white students to attend the same prom after years (and I mean six long decades) of segregated celebrations.

Even though the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that segregation in public schools was illegal in 1954, parents in the Georgia town deemed any dances like homecoming and prom private events, and therefore, were allowed to separate them.

This clearly indicates that Wilcox County residents are still harping on the “good ol’ days” of their racist past.

But this year, the students took matters into their own hands and decided to raise money to break the ass backwards tradition. Four friends – two black and two white – joined together to end the practice. They started a Facebook campaign called ‘Integrated Prom’ and it quickly gained more than 26,000 followers.

Donations poured in from across the country and DJs and motivational speakers from Atlanta and other major cities volunteered their time for the prom at the south Georgia high school, which only has about 400 students.

The idea was applauded by the school board, but unsurprisingly, not everyone wanted change. Posters about the integrated dance were ripped down and some students even boycotted the event.

But that’s just too damn bad. Looks like those who attended had a good time and anyone who didn’t approve is just a troll. Time to get with the program. SMH.

SOURCE: HLN | DailyMail

Also On Global Grind: