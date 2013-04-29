Started From The Bottom: Black Voter Turnout Rate Passes Whites In 2012 Election (DETAILS)

The days of sitting home on Election Day are over!

The black vote in America is at an all-time high, surpassing white turnout for the first time in history. In fact, the black vote was at a higher rate than any other minority group during the 2012 election.

New analysis from the Associated Press show that had white people voted in the November election at the same rates they did in 2004, Mitt Romney would surely be president.

YIKES!

But what does all of that mean? First, it shows how deeply polarized the last election was. So much so, that whites stayed home instead of turning out in regular numbers.

According to AP:

Census data and exit polling show that whites and blacks will remain the two largest racial groups of eligible voters for the next decade. Last year’s heavy black turnout came despite concerns about the effect of new voter-identification laws on minority voting, outweighed by the desire to re-elect the first black president. William H. Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution, analyzed the 2012 elections for the AP using census data on eligible voters and turnout, along with November’s exit polling. He estimated total votes for Obama and Romney under a scenario where 2012 turnout rates for all racial groups matched those in 2004. Overall, 2012 voter turnout was roughly 58 percent, down from 62 percent in 2008 and 60 percent in 2004.

Numbers and percentages aside, it’s a good feeling to know that after decades of voter disenfranchisement, black voters are still exercising their right to vote, and they are changing the course of history.

SOURCE: AP

Also On Global Grind: