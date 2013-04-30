Sky Ferreira “You’re Not The One” (NEW MUSIC)

Sky Ferreira recently announced her much-delayed debut album I’m Not Alright is finally done! But before she drops it, the singer decided to unveil her next single.
Sky releases a lyric video for her new song, which repeatedly utters “You’re Not The One,” making it pretty obvious what the song is about.
“I guess the song was originally about a relationship when you’re not chasing after them. You know they’re kind of fucked up. It’s like a game of cat and mouse. They’re interested but not interested enough and it’s not fair. That’s basically what it should be called, ‘It’s Not Fair,'” she says.
Being that the album is done, let’s hope it comes out sooner rather than later.
Check out “You’re Not The One” above!