Kalenna of Diddy-Dirty Money Wanted A Wild and Crazy Christmas (VIDEO)

GlobalGrind had the pleasure of meeting up with Kalenna, a third of the musical collective that makes up Dirty Money. Along with getting to know this lovely lady better, we got a chance to hear more about Last Train To Paris as well as what she wants for Christmas. She told us, ‘I want two horses and two fat b*tches on the side with name belts…I’m not playing, I’m dead ass serious. I’m letting y’all know right now that if y’all give me two fat b*tches from the strip club.’ However, more seriously, she said she plans on doing some good over New Year’s in Africa. Watch the GlobalGrind exclusive video interview below.