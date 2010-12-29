CLOSE
Kalenna of Diddy-Dirty Money Wanted A Wild and Crazy Christmas (VIDEO)

GlobalGrind had the pleasure of meeting up with Kalenna, a third of the musical collective that makes up Dirty Money. Along with getting to know this lovely lady better, we got a chance to hear more about Last Train To Paris as well as what she wants for Christmas. She told us, ‘I want two horses and two fat b*tches on the side with name belts…I’m not playing, I’m dead ass serious. I’m letting y’all know right now that if y’all give me two fat b*tches from the strip club.’ However, more seriously, she said she plans on doing some good over New Year’s in Africa. Watch the GlobalGrind exclusive video interview below.

[pagebreak]

Diddy – Dirty Money Performs on ‘Good Morning America’ earlier this year.

[pagebreak]

Diddy – Dirty Money Performs on ‘Good Morning America’ earlier this year.

[pagebreak]

Diddy – Dirty Money Performs on ‘Good Morning America’ earlier this year.

[pagebreak]

Kalenna showing support at the Puerto Rican Day Parade.

[pagebreak]

Dawn and Kalenna at the Ciroc Vodka Presents Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Birthday Party.

[pagebreak]

Kalenna looking amazing at the Ciroc Vodka Presents Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Birthday Party.

[pagebreak]

Dirty Money paying a visit to BET’s 106 and Park.

[pagebreak]

Dirty Money paying a visit to BET’s 106 and Park.

[pagebreak]

Dirty Money paying a visit to BET’s 106 and Park.

