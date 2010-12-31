CLOSE
THE MOST TRENDTASTIC YOUTUBE VIDEOS OF THE DAY: Will Lil Wayne Sign Joe Budden? Public Fights and More

When you’re out enjoying ice cream with the family, the last thing you want to hear is a loud guy talking on his cell phone. You probably wouldn’t enjoy an accordion player who sings terribly either. So you may not flinch when one of them gets a chair to their head. This takes place in just one of today’s videos. 

There are rumors flying that Lil Wayne is signing a new artist to Young Money, could that be the super dope rapper Joe Budden? Budden discusses this topic with the Jumpoff TV crew, we also have a video of polar bears destroying expensive camouflage cameras, a cartoon that sings in Auto-Tunes and a lady with 3 mouths. 

That’s right, we said 3 mouths. Enjoy today’s most watched YouTube videos. 

Yes, the guy playing an accordion really was bad enough to deserve this

Joe Budden To Young Money? The Friday Hip Hop Report Lounge crew address rumors surroundingthe ‘Secret Signing’ of Young Money’s newest member.

Adventure Time’s Finn sings the baby song in Auto-Tunes

The cameras used for a documentary on polar bears were designed to be as unobtrusive and resilient as possible<embed src='http://www.youtube.com/v/tT0O2RyxnkY?fs=1&hl=en_US&color1=0x2b405b&color2=0x6b8ab6&#039; type='application/x-shock

