TNT's Saturday Morning Special: Top 5 Tracks Of The Week (NEW MUSIC)

R.I.P. to Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly of Kris Kross. Sad news this week; it is a constant reminder of how precious life is…

The West Coast remains the hottest region for emerging artists in hip-hop. But don’t sleep on the south because that region still has the ratchet rap scene on smash. Peep this new Gucci Mane “So Icey Pt. 2.” It’s that gangsta Gucci trap talk ish updated over a hot bed of beats. Definitely turn this up and set off a few car alarms if you’re in your vehicle because it’s that type of record.

[pagebreak] Slliiimeee!! That’s roll call when Vado is in the building. A lot of people hate on this kid because he was bold enough to do it and do it well. Now with a new team, DJ Khaled’s We The Best, Vado is set to make big things happen. This new freestyle, “In The Air,” pays homage to the blood and the sweat that has long since paved the way in the hot Harlem streets. The track borrows its baseline from the most famous Phil Collins song ever known with the same namesake. This is one of Vado’s best yet. Stay Tuned… [pagebreak]

I’m not the biggest J. Cole fan and I’m not scared to admit that. I prefer to listen to Jeezy or Hov. That said, I know good hip-hop when I hear it and this kid makes plenty of it. Cole’s swag is whatever at times, but his bars are heavy with meaning anytime he spits. This new song though, “Cole Summer,” will give you a better insight to this young MC’s book of rhymes. This song is truly dope on multiple levels from its wordplay, story telling to the sample used. Needless to say, after you listen to this, if you weren’t already, you’ll be a fan of Cole World. [pagebreak]

If you don’t know about the dancehall sensation Mavado it’s like you arrived at the hospital and the baby’s already been born. You have a chance to get caught because his latest record “Rise Up” will be a smash. It features the Bawse Rick Ross and superstar singer Akon. Mavado is both empowering and yet controversial but one thing is for sure, Mavado speaks for the people he fights for. Rise Up! [pagebreak]

I’m going to leave you with one of the hottest rappers in the game on one track. Peep this new Casey Veggies “Young Niggas” featuring my man Juicy J. Do your homework if you’re not up on Veggies because dinner is ready, and you forgot to wash up. Peep how Juicy J makes himself right at home as an OG on this new “Young Niggas” track.

Until We Read Again…Out!

Brandon ‘TNT’ West Music Exec / Industry Insider/ The Andy Rooney of Hip Hop Culture Holla at him @tnt718



Also On Global Grind: