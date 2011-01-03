KICKIN' IT WITH THE KARDASHIANS: Kylie and Kendall Vogue, Kourtney Cooks and Much More [PHOTOS]

Kylie and Kendall pose for Teen Vogue and in the popular teen mag, Kendall looks back at some of her fashion don’ts moments. ‘I’ve looked back at the episodes from the first season where I’m wearing some of the craziest stuff—like green jeans. I don’t know what I was thinking.’

Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian released the last of the pictures from her and Kim’s trip to South Africa. She said, ‘These are from the second Brutal Fruit Cheeky Cranberry event we hosted—this one was in Cape Town. We gave away ANOTHER car and got to meet tons of fabulous fans!’

The eldest Kardashian plans on spending more of 2011 inside the kitchen. Kourtney wrote on her blog: ‘This year I made three New Year’s resolutions. I think it’s important to start the year with at least one goal, no matter how small it is. To cook at least one dinner a week for my family. To enjoy the moment. To be more spontaneous.’