Jay-Z & Kanye West: "Watch The Throne" Release Date Announced… (VIDEO)

Jay-z and his baby bro Kanye West popped bottles of Ace of Spades champagne at the grand opening of Marquee nightclub on New Year’s Eve, but that wasn’t even the exciting part.

As the two heavy-hitters popped bottles, Kanye made an exciting announcement that ‘Watch The Throne is coming in one week.’ ‘Watch The Throne’ is Kanye and Jay-z’s collaborative project that they’ve been working since 2010.

In other news, Oprah’s OWN network launched this past Saturday. With the launch of OWN, Oprah also launched a new series entitled ‘Master Class,’ and guess who was first up for its premiere? That’s right, the man himself Jay-z. The new series included an hour long episode that chronicles Jay’s path to fame.

