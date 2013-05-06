17 Of The Most Important Celebrity Prom Pictures You'll Ever See (PHOTOS)

Oh, prom.

What a monumental [awkward?] point in every teen’s life.

Whatever you wore may have looked good at the time, but no matter how bad you owned that shit, the inevitable “what the fuck was I thinking” regretful look back at your photos will eventually take place. I mean, maybe not for everyone, but for most of us.

Bad hair, too many accessories, OD-ing on the makeup, etc, etc. There’s so many things that can go wrong. But don’t feel bad, because celebrities are no exception to the ‘bad prom looks’ rule.

It happened to the best of us.

Enjoy.

——

La La, my love, how far you’ve come…

Ne-Yo, is that you?

Kim & Tito Jackson. Typical.

Bruno Mars x 4

Fergalicious

Karrueche was so popular she had to go twice…

See?

Pauly D, yeahhhhh buddy!

Bron Bron & Savannah have apparently always been a cute couple:

Blake Lively. Mid-2000s. So typical.

Wiz knows that only real men wear pink. Amber would be proud.

Halle at her junior prom. She’s aging like fine wine.

Tay Tay & her first victim, er, boyfriend.

Snooks knows the deal 😉

Kobe & Brandy. Classic.

Britney post-Disney, pre-pop star.

And technically this isn’t Rihanna‘s prom photo, but she did take this lucky guy to his.

