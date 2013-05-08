Bad Boy! Justin Bieber Faces Potential Prosecution For Spitting In A Neighbor’s Face (DETAILS)

Justin Bieber‘s temper might be catching up to him.

The L.A. County District Attorney is deciding whether or not to prosecute the pop star for an incident that occured last Fall in which he allegedly spat in a neighbor’s face and threatened to kill him.

Bieber is believed to have been racing his Ferrari around his neighborhood when an upset neighbor confronted him and asked him to stop, which lead the star to allegedly shout at the neighbor to get off of his property before spitting in his face.

Finally, Bieber threated the neigbor by yelling, “I’m going to f**king kill you.”

According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Bieber deserves to be charged with battery. Officers don’t think his crime was jail worthy, but they are urging prosecuters to send the singer to counseling for his repeated rages.

Investigators believe that he will either “get his ass kicked” or give “someone a $2 million payday” if he continues on this path of bad behavior.

The case is being reviewed and a decision will be heard shortly.

SOURCE: TMZ

