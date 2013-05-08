This Video Of Matt Kemp Is The Best Video You’ll See All Day (VIDEO)

Every young boy wishes he could meet his favorite Major League sports player, and with that in mind, Matt Kemp made a dying fan’s dream come true this weekend.

Joshua Jones, a young Dodgers fan who can’t speak and is sadly dying of cancer, attended the Sunday night L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants game in a wheelchair and while there, his dad got a chance to talk to Dodgers coach Tim Wallach, and told him how much his son admires Matt.

Surprisingly, Matt caught wind of his fan’s story and decided to greet him in the stands after the game where he signed a ball for him, gave him his hat, jersey and cleats right off his body.

Matt is quite the guy.

SOURCE: Yahoo || Photo Credit: Instagram

