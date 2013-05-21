Dream Team: Fast & Furious Cars You WISH You Could Own (PHOTOS)

There are many miraculous things to count about the Fast & the Furious movie franchise. For one, when was the last time we witnessed a movie franchise on its sixth release with fans still buying pre-sale tickets? It is a true rarity. What’s even rarer? The fact that Vin Diesel hasn’t aged a bit since the first Fast & Furious installment. And the rarest of it all? The cars.

Car enthusiasts and hooptie drivers can agree on one thing when it comes to The Fast & Furious, and that is the fact that the movie has some of the best whips we have seen in films, ever.

While Ludacris and Vin Diesel are the ones lucky enough to whip the cars on set and in the film that hits the silver screen on Friday, May 24th, we can all dream a bit, too.

In the spirit of our imagination, take a look at some of the cars from Fast & Furious that we could only dream of owning.

The sweet Camaro SS and equally beautiful Eagle Speedster stole our hearts at first sight.

The mid-engine Ginetta G60 sports car is a winner.

Into classics? They have you covered as well.

These cars even look good when a little movie magic is taking place.

Even the police cars are on trend with Police neon.

Seriously, look at this sweet lineup.

And if all else fails you could just roll up in one of these.

Or keep it classic with this Jensen Interceptor built between 1966 and 1976.



We can dream, right?

Be sure to catch Fast & Furious 6 when it hits the silver screens May 24th!

Before heading out, check out some ticketing specials below.

Fandango: Buy 6 tickets to Fast & Furious 6 and get one of your tickets for free. Enter FAST during checkout.

http://www.fandango.com/fast26furious6_155438/movietimes

Movie tickets: Buy two tickets, get $5 off. Enter FAST during checkout.

http://www.movietickets.com/movie_detail.asp?movie_id=119301#.UXmf9cokR8E

Credit: Splash News/ BI

Also On Global Grind: