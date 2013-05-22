First OK Tornado Victims Named, While Families Turn To Social Media To Search For Missing Loved Ones (PHOTOS)

As the days roll on, we’re learning more about the personal stories and devastation that occurred in Moore, Oklahoma after the EF-5 rated tornado tore through the town earlier this week.

One of the saddest facts we’ve learned thus far is that 24 people were killed, dozens more were injured, and some are still missing.

So far only a few victims have been identified, and as we learn their stories, we’re also learning about those still missing, as their families take to social media for help in finding their loved ones.

If you haven’t been following the news this week, here’s a quick refresher:

-Entire neighborhoods flattened in Moore, Oklahoma after 190mph winds pulverized a 30-square-mile stretch.

-Officials initially said there were as many as 91 people dead – with 51 confirmed – but on Tuesday morning, they corrected this to say there were 24 confirmed dead; some people had been counted twice amid the chaos.

-Seven children have died at Plaza Towers Elementary School.

-Hundreds of homes wiped out and more than 50,000 people left without power.

-The devastating tornado was larger than the 1999 storm in the area that left 36 people dead and was 600 times more powerful than Hiroshima.

The Oklahoma medical examiner’s office says it has positively identified 23 of 24 people killed in the tornado, including 10 children. Officials are still trying to contact eight victims’ relatives as of this afternoon, but released the names of 16 others:

VICTIMS IDENTIFIED:

Terri Long, 49

Shannon Quick, 40

Sydnee Vargyas, 7 months

Karrina Vargyas, 4

Jenny Neely, 38

Christopher Legg, 9

Nicolas McCabe, 9

Emily Conatzer, 9

Antonia Lee Candelaria, 9

Deanna Ward

Cindy Plumley

Janae Hornsby, 9, Plaza Elementary School student.

Plaza Towers Elementary school third grader, Kyle Davis.

Hemant Bhonde, 65, killed in his home.

Megan Futrell, 29, mother and teacher, (pictured below with her son) was found dead at a 7-Eleven with her five-month-old baby, Case Futrell.

Sydney Angle

STILL MISSING

David Truong

Sandy Krekemeyer

Aubrey Cook, 10

