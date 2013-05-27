SCARY!! 7 Injured After Train Accident Collapses Overpass! (PHOTOS)

Just days after the nightmarish bridge collapse over the Skagit River in Washington, an overpass in Rockview, Missouri crumbled after two trains collided.

The horrifying collapse injured seven people, but fortunately, there were no fatalities.

The incident occurred when a Union Pacific train carrying auto parts crashed into another freight train at an intersection. The train derailment destroyed the support beams, which caused the collapse, but thankfully, no cars were on the highway at the time.

Two cars, however, did drive onto the overpass in the dark, not seeing that the road was completely gone. The passengers suffered minor injuries.

Authorities confirmed that a fire broke out shortly after the crash, but it was quickly extinguished. All but one of the seven people injured have been released from the hospital, with the one remaining reportedly in good condition.

Wow! It’s really time to start paying attention to our country’s roads and infrastructure.

SOURCE: Gawker | KFVS

