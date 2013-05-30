Does A Car Make The Man? The GG Gillette Roundtable Discusses (VIDEO)

What do you get when you pile a bunch of creative over a scrumptious dinner? A conversation worth recording.

We rounded up some of the industry’s hottest movers and shakers and gave them a little time to let loose at a round table discussion hosted by none other than our very own Sharon Carpenter. And once you get them going, who knows what gems are going to be released. In part one of our four part series, we rounded up Reality Star of “Chef Roblé & Co,” Roble, Radio Host of Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club” Angela Yee, Editor-In-Chief of “The Source,” Kim Osorio, Founder of HipHopGossipSite.com Vivian Billings and Shorty da Prince the TV Host of BET’s “106 & Park” and let them chat it up about all things automobiles.

Want to know what a woman thinks when you roll up in a hooptie, or the cars that your favorite reality TV stars were driving before they hit the fame game? We’ve got it all here.

Check out the roundtable discussion in the video above and check out more at our exclusive unit.

