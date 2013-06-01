HIP HOP HORRAY: J. Cole Announces Summer “Dollar And A Dream Tour” (DETAILS)

Evanka Williamson is the Managing Weekend Editor for GlobalGrind.com Follow her on twitter, @LOVEvanka

With his album, Born Sinner hitting stores June 18th it’s only right that J. Cole hit the road to see his fans.

And he’s doing just that. The North Carolina native just announced some summer dates for a tour titled “Dollar And A Dream Tour.”

Starting off in Miami, the 10 stop excursion will also hit Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago, Houston, Detroit, and Toronto.

But what’s most interesting is that it only cost $1 dollar to attend!… That’s right one dollar. The tour will be going down at secret locations, and fans can gain entry on a first come first serve basis once venues are announced.

How exciting?! Check out the tour dates below and find when you can see the rapper in a city near you.

June 11 – Miami, FL

June 12 – Atlanta, GA

June 13 – Baltimore, MD

June 14 – Boston, MA

June 20 – Washington D.C.

June 21 – Philadelphia, PA

June 23 – Chicago, IL

June 24 – Houston, TX

June 25 – Detroit, MI

June 26 – Toronto, ON (Canada)

Also On Global Grind: