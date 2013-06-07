Back Off! Kimmy K’s BFF Jonathan Cheban Defends Kanye (DETAILS)

Enough is enough.

Kim Kardashian’s bestie, Jonathan Cheban, is over everyone hatin’ on Kanye West.

Following comments from the Kardashians’ stepdad Bruce Jenner claiming that “he’s never…he’s not around,” Jonathan is coming to the Yeezus rapper’s aid, saying, “Kanye is the man.”

In fact, Kim’s BFF denies Bruce’s claims completely.

“He’s actually always around, I have hung out with them together so many times, I couldn’t even count all the times and in different countries…all those stories make me laugh,” he said.

The praise didn’t stop there! Jonathan had nothing but good things to say to RadarOnline.com about Kanye, even hinting that he is completely the opposite of Kim’s ex, Kris Humphries.

“He’s so smart and interesting and perfect for Kim,” he said.

Jonathan also defended his homegirl, who has come under fire for just about everything she’s worn throughout her pregnancy.

“I’m sick of the haters…Kim will have that body back in two months after having the baby. She’ll be hot, but the haters will still be fat and ugly!”

Damn! Jonathan has no mercy.

Photo credit: Instagram.

