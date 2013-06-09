Kevin Hart Goes Edgy For Annex Mag & Speaks On His DUI: “I Learned A Valuable Lesson!” (PHOTOS)

After responding on his Twitter to his DUI immediately after it happened last month, we still haven’t heard Kevin Hart‘s actual thoughts on the matter.

The Seriously Funny comedian recently covered Annex Magazine, and he took the time during his interview to speak on how the situation has helped him grow, and what he’s learned.

He said on the DUI situation:

Don’t drink and drive! Don’t text and drive! Don’t talk and drive! Don’t breathe and drive! Don’t mix anything with driving. But on a serious note, plan your night and act responsibly. I learned a valuable lesson, it will never happen again.





Besides channeling his fashion forward side of his personality, Kevin made sure we all knew what the deal was when it comes to some of his upcoming movie Let Me Explain as well:

On New film “Let Me Explain”:

“Let Me Explain” is a step above…I constantly try to show growth while doing comedy, I feel like my fans appreciate that more. Let me explain is going to shock a lot of people.





He even talked about his life as a father, and how he feels about his own sense of fashion:

On Being a dad:

I have to be uncompromising when it comes to my kids time with me. I have to be committed to my kids or else the industry will always have you away from your family. On his underrated fashion sense and fashion week:

WHO YOU CALLING UNDERRATED? Is that a height joke? I’m a f***ing sex symbol! I would love to make it to fashion week to answer your question…when and where ever that is… On reaching a precipice of success and if he’ll ever leave stand up for the movie business:

First of all, I don’t know what “precipice” means so I can only take it as a sign of disrespect. NEXT QUESTION…but seriously I will never stop doing stand up its my foundation.





Finally, he dabbled a little bit into what’s next for his career:

On Whats Next:

Several movies. 2013 is the year of the movies for me. Starting with my concert movie “Let Me Explain” in theaters July 3rd. I plan to hit the road in 2014 with a brand new hour.





Well, that clears that up! Kevin never fails to bring a smile to our faces, no matter how serious the situation!

Check out the rest of the interview here!

