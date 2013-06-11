Kelly Rowland Feat. Pusha T “Street Life” (NEW MUSIC)

Last night Kelly performed her single “Gone” featuring Wiz Khalifa on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, and as her upcoming album approaches, she decides to release her Pharrell-produced “Street Life” featuring Pusha T.
“Ooh, there go my baby daddy/ Pulling up like hey girl, lego/ Ooh, see I ain’t pushing that Caddy/ We never leaving this place,” she sings.
Pusha follows with:
“Saving your receipts because she never keeps a promise/ This presidential rolley don’t make me Obama/ So don’t judge me by my jewelry, please your honor.”
Gotta love a ratchet Kelly Rowland!
Talk A Good Game comes out June 18th.
Check out “Street Life” up above, and her other new track “I Remember” down below!
