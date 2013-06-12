Yowza! Farrah Abraham Confesses: “I Masturbate To… My Own Video” (DETAILS)

Farrah Abraham just answered the question we’ve all had on our minds since her porn was released: Does she get it in to her own movie?

During an extremely candid interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Radio show, the reality TV chick gone porn star talked all about her Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom tape, costarring famed porn star James Deen. She told Howard:

“I masturbate to . . . I like to watch my own video.”

When asked how many times she’s seen it, Farrah responded:

“I mean, I’ve had my video for a while so I’ve seen it . . . a lot.”

The sexual interview went left, when someone on the show decided to confront Farrah on her claims that the porn was not premeditated.

JD Harmeyer argued:

“She’s sitting here lying. It was a pre-meditated tape.”



To which Farrah fired back:

“You’re an angry individual. You really need to go take care of yourself.”



Sheesh! This teen mom definitely knows how to get the people talking! So, do you think Farrah’s porn is replay worthy?

SOURCE: UsMagazine

