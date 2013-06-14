Shakira Admits She’s “Still Figuring Out Motherhood” On The Cover Of ELLE (PHOTOS)

It’s been just a few short months since Shakira welcomed her baby boy into the world, but that hasn’t stopped the Colombian beauty from snapping back into shape and getting on the job as a judge on The Voice. Another thing motherhood hasn’t deterred her from? Covering magazine covers, of course.

The woman with the honest hips was chosen as the cover star for the July issue of ELLE Magazine as a follow-up to their Kerry Washington cover.

For the shoot, the singer ditched her large mane for beachy waves and lace trimmed leather pants. In the interview, she spoke about everything you wanted to know…

On her relationship with Gerard Pique: “He has his own world and that’s actually one of the healthiest things about the relationship. I know that he’s the one person who is with me not because of any interest other than the love than unites us. There’s nothing I can offer him beyond my womanhood – does that word exist in English?” On being a new mom: “I’m still trying to figure it out. And I have a feeling I will try to do the same for the rest of my life. Some people put it like it’s very idyllic, some people put it like it’s a torturing experience, but it’s not quite one thing or the other. It’s like life – it comes with everything.” On where her music is headed next: “I have no idea of where I want to go musically, but I’m fine that way. I don’t need to remain faithful to any concept, you know.”

