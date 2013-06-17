1 Weekend, 4 Killer Looks: Rihanna Is Stylin’ On Us (PHOTOS)

Trying to stay abreast with the trends of-the-moment-trends-of-the-season is an overwhelming feat in itself, but mastering it all in one weekend is a conquest unknown to man and WOman alike. But alas, leave it to Rihanna to trample into unchartered territory and show us all how it’s done.

Rihanna must have gotten some shopping done during breaks from her tour, because the Bad Gal upped the ante on the fashion game while she was out frolicking in the UK this weekend.

The songstress played around with a little (ok, a lot) of holographic clothing and accessories, made the rain bonnet a “thing” again, and of course put a newer spin on an already new trend of side booty in a white leather dress.

Simply put, Rihanna’s weekend wardrobe probably most definitely trumps just about everything you have stashed in your closet at this current moment.

Check out the fashionista rocking just about every trend of the moment in the photos below.

TREND: Hologram accessories, clothing and of course the old handy boyfriend jeans.

We love the high-shine pieces individually, but do they work all together? Shine aside, Rihanna nailed it when she opted for a nude face with this fit.

TREND: Cateye Sunglasses and Matching Prints.

Rihanna and Melissa were playing twinsies in River Island matching seperates.

TREND: Rain hat. (with ears FTW) / Lace up boots.

Ok this really isn’t a trend, but with the weather the way it is in NYC we wouldn’t mind if more designers offered some fashionable bonnets.

TREND: Side Booty / White Leather

You can’t see it from this angle, but Rihanna’s dress features exposing zippers on both sides that show off her undies. This has to be our favorite look from Rihanna’s weekend out and about.

