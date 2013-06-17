RED CARPET RECAP: Canada’s Faves Show MuchMusic Awards Some Love In Toronto (PHOTOS)

Style Editor at GlobalGrind Fashion hoarder spinning around in my highest heels.

There is one thing you can count on when it comes to the red carpet at the MuchMusic Awards in Toronto, and that is that all of your favorite Canadian acts coming home to support their music awards.

Last night was an exception for Justin Bieber, who has been a regular at the awards in the past, but Canadians like Avril Levine and Shay Mitchell were on the scene to compensate, and they were all pretty damn well dressed.

Taylor Swift was looking quite sexy as the took the red carpet at the awards show in a white Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, but her look had a lot of competition for the night.

Check out who wore what on the MuchMusic Awards red carpet below.

Lucy Hale went astray from Aria’s wardrobe in this girly Amen white sleeveless mini dress paired with purple Casadei satin pumps.

Look who is growing up! Cody Simpson ditched the sleeves to show off his arms in a denim vest and tank.

Demi Lovato kept it edgy in a black long sleeve mini dress with this Saint Laurent chain-front black dress.

Check out Avril’s spiked hat, that is punk if we have ever seen it.

Naya Rivera opted for a black see-through play suit. Meoww.

PHOTO CREDIT: WENN

