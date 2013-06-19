WAYBACKWEDNESDAY: Music Videos You Probably Forgot Existed That Still Deserve Your Attention (VIDEOS)

By now, you should all know we love a good throwback. So since we couldn’t wait til #TBT, you’ll have to deal with the throwbacks a day early.

But we’re sure you won’t complain.

Remember when you used to see this on TRL or at the end of Making the Video and you got really excited because music videos were everything?

It turns out those videos from the late ’90s and early 2000s weren’t as great as we thought when watched with adult eyes. They do bring back some good memories, though, and for that, they’re worth a watch.

So on this #WaybackWednesday, here are 26 videos from your past that you may or may not remember that are definitely worth checking out.

——

Stacie Orrico “Stuck”

Evanescence “Bring Me To Life”

Sixpence None The Richer “Kiss Me”

3LW feat. Loon “I Do (Wanna Get Close To You)”

Amber “Sexual (li da di)”

Play “I Must Not Chase The Boys”

Dream Street “It Happens Everytime”

Savage Garden “I Knew I Loved You” [starring Kirsten Dunst]

Michelle Branch “Everywhere”

LSG “My Body”

Sunshine Anderson “Heard It All Before”

Natalie Imbruglia “Torn”

Brandy “Sittin’ Up In My Room”

Ali feat. Murphy Lee “Boughetto”

Paula Cole “I Don’t Want To Wait”

Baha Men “Who Let The Dogs Out”

[OK, so The Hangover kinda brought it back, but that doesn’t count]

Des’ree “You Gotta Be”

The Cardigans “Lovefool”

t.A.T.u. “All The Things She Said”

Vitamin C “Graduation (Friends Forever)”

Nine Days “Story Of A Girl”

Blu Cantrell “Hit ‘Em Up Style”

Tracy Chapman “Give Me One Reason”

S Club 7 “Never Had A Dream Come True”

5ive “When The Lights Go Out”

BBMak “Back Here”

#RIP to our childhoods

