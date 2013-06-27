The 411 On Rachel Jeantel (PHOTOS)

Rachel Jeantel was the last person to speak to Trayvon Martin before he was killed by George Zimmerman.

She is the prosecution’s key witness in the second degree murder trial of George Zimmerman, and she has easily been the most intriguing witness thus far.

Rachel holds vital information to this case, as she was on the phone with Trayvon for most of February 26, 2012, up until the moments before he was shot. She has been both emotional and hostile while on the stand, and has been bumping heads with George Zimmerman’s attorney, Don West.

Here is everything you need to know about Rachel:

-She is 19-years-old, but was 18 at the time of Trayvon’s murder

-She goes to Norland Senior High School in Miami

-She is of Haitian descent

-She goes by the nickname Diamond or DiDi on occasion

-She met Trayvon in elementary school, they lost contact for a few years and were reunited on February 1, 2012, her birthday, when Trayvon came through her neighborhood to play with other kids

-She has repeatedly claimed they were just friends, although the media has painted her as Trayvon’s girlfriend

-Her Facebook and Twitter let us know she loves Drake

-She cried while on the stand when discussing the thought of facing Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, after Trayvon’s death

-While on the stand, we learned she cannot read cursive

Here is her Facebook profile picture:

She took a picture of her “court nails”

And her “About Me”

And her Twitter gives a bit of insight into her very normal Miami-teenage life.

She likes Tamia, Janet Jackson and Fantasia:

Tamia still Janet Jackson would u mindFantasia lose to win — Ms.Rachel Jeantel (@MsRachel_94) June 25, 2013

She may have subliminally addressed the situation:

I feel bless for everything even good n bad — Ms.Rachel Jeantel (@MsRachel_94) June 17, 2013

Also On Global Grind: