Who Do You Think Started the Fight? By T. Better Baldwin (POLL)

Reading the comment section in all the blogs on Rachel Jeantel was, hmm, not-so utopian. I look at the GG demographic as progressive, open-minded people who value the fabrics of the American quilt, appreciate urban influence culture and would attend the same music festival. Unfortunately, life is not a concert.

This trial is painful for all of us who strive for a highly tolerant diversified society. It’s not easy because we all move at different speeds and must practice patience while waiting on the same line. I would like to think that if we all have tickets, there might some pushing and shoving but no one wants a stampede.

Like any other peanut gallery, the opinions varied amongst all walks of life but there seemed to be a definite Mason Dixon line drawn in the sand. I can only speak for myself, but accusations of race baiting and bias scribing probably gave a duly noted but perplexing pause to most of the staff. Let’s agree that this is an emotional case with an undeniable racial undercurrent. Somehow we all feel like eyewitnesses as well as victims.

There are those who are fed up from being a born suspect and those who are tired of carrying the so-called White Man’s Burden they inherited. Still there are “others” who feel that everything black & white overshadows the hardships of their American integration. Attempts to arbitrate and give perspective to cultural nuances can be daunting when the logic of the criminal justice system often cancels out the very circumstances that caused the crime. There are enough case studies to discredit the expression that “Lady Justice is blind.” I would argue that the bitch can see quite well and the blindfold is literally sheer decoration.

We must remind each other that a democratic state does not mean that everyone has a democratic state of mind. Fortunately, the construct itself, allows us to fight, for our right, to be heard. Trayvon no longer has a voice, still he represents so many.

Maybe this poll does a disservice to much of what I just spoke on, especially since my main problem with YOU PEOPLE (joke) is that in a situations like this, WE, are all guilty of believing what we WANT the truth to be. This makes us tamper with the evidence of things seen and not seen.

Based on your comments, I’m going to ask a few reflective questions for you to answer before chiming in on the troll, I mean poll question (relax, I talk a little shit but I can back it up, I encourage you to do the same). Regardless of how partial some of the questions may be, I think it will enhance the dialogue in a way that may be somewhat constructive. Have your ticket out and enjoy the show!

–Would you classify Zimmerman as a victimized vigilante or a guardian angel?

–Did Zimmerman have anything on his vehicle or clothes that identified him as community watch?

–Do you think Zimmerman following Trayvon in a truck is more intimidating than a car?

–Does running from someone who doesn’t appear to be law enforcement make Trayvon more suspicious?

–While on the phone with the 911 operator, do you think Zimmerman saying “Fucking punks” and “These assholes, they always get away,” is a pre-judging profile of what a punk and asshole looks like? Are those same comments also a sign of aggression?

–Zimmerman admits to getting out his vehicle and following Trayvon. When the 911 operator said “Ok, we don’t need you to do that,” why did he not do as told?

–Why do you think it took so long for Zimmerman to be arrested?

–Zimmerman claims Trayvon was smothering him, but he also claims that he was the one who was screaming, what do you think?

–If Zimmerman thought Trayvon was a home invader, what lead to that suspicion since Trayvon wasn’t wearing a knapsack or holding any items?

–If Trayvon had such the brutal upper hand on Zimmerman, why couldn’t he stop George from not just brandishing his weapon but also shooting him in the heart?

–Why do you think Zimmerman shot him in the heart and not another body part?

–Do you believe there is a double standard for racial slurs that favor Black people?

–Had Zimmerman been Black and Trayvon been white and the same incident occurred at the same place at the same time, do you think they would have let him go home?

–Do you know who Marissa Alexander is?

Although, I ask you to focus on the poll question, I welcome your reflective cross examination that may sway the jury. To be honest, I still forget I’m on the side of the prosecutor.

T. Better Baldwin is a creative mercenary and ethical lobbyist who was born, raised and resides in New York City.

Photo Credit: ABC NEWS

