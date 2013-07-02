CLOSE
James Blake Performs “Retrograde” At The Glastonbury Festival (VIDEO)

This year’s Glastonbury Festival in the UK definitely encompassed some memorable sets!

And among these epic performances was that of singer-songwriter James Blake, who performed his Overgrown single “Retrograde” during his hour-long appearance. 

In this captured footage, you see the large crowd in attendance clap in unison to Blake’s song, as he really pours out a soulfully pleasant live rendition. The red lights also add something to the moment that gives the performance a somewhat ambient-feel.

You can catch James Blake at Drake’s OVO Fest later on this summer. 

Check out the “Retrograde” performance up above!

James Blake , performance

