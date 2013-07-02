James Blake Performs “Retrograde” At The Glastonbury Festival (VIDEO)

This year’s Glastonbury Festival in the UK definitely encompassed some memorable sets!

And among these epic performances was that of singer-songwriter James Blake, who performed his Overgrown single “Retrograde” during his hour-long appearance.

In this captured footage, you see the large crowd in attendance clap in unison to Blake’s song, as he really pours out a soulfully pleasant live rendition. The red lights also add something to the moment that gives the performance a somewhat ambient-feel.

You can catch James Blake at Drake’s OVO Fest later on this summer.

Check out the “Retrograde” performance up above!

