Jay-Z & Beyonce “Part II (On The Run)” (NEW MUSIC)

Jay-Z and Beyonce have been together for more than a decade now.

In that time, the two have done a number of memorable collaborations together, from “Crazy in Love” to “Upgrade U” to “Hollywood.”

So where does “Part II (On the Run)” rank?

The song is just one of the few collaborations Hov has on his new Magna Carta Holy Grail album, which was just released (for Samsung phone users who downloaded the app, at least).

Jay and Bey’s latest collabo features the two actually sharing mic time, as Bey does hook duty and she sings a verse, while Jay spits two verses about running away with his love.

“Part II (On the Run)” is just one of the songs Bey is featured in on the new album. She also has a cameo on the star-studded “BBC.”

Listen to “On the Run” below.

