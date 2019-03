<p>Do Knot Disturb is a comedy movie which is based on a rich businessman who wants to hide his extra marital affair with a supermodel. He bribes a waiter into pretending to be the model’s boyfriend. Mistaken identities and misunderstandings follow which are sure to take the viewers on a hilarious ride. Source Link :- http://b4tea.com/entertainment/do-knot-disturb-review-do-not-disturb-movie</p>

Also On Global Grind: