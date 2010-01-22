Toshiba Satellite T115D-S1120 LED TruBrite 11.6-In

<p>Toshiba Satellite T115D-S1120 LED TruBrite 11.6-Inch Laptop (Black) are ultrathin PCs built for your life on the go—and on a budget. Our thinnest, lightest Satellite® models yet, they offer the battery life rating and lightweight portability you want, with performance you’d expect from bigger machines. So they have horsepower to handle the day’s tasks or evening’s entertainment, plus a great communications package to keep you effective, online and in touch. And with the 11.6″ LED-backlit display and ultraportable design it fits your lifestyle and into spaces other PCs can’t. Power-efficient processors are ideal for students or fast-moving pros who want long battery life rating. New Toshiba productivity applications—Bulletin Board and Reeltime™—help simplify your day. And a comfort-driven, eco-focused design not only earns major props from people, but our planet too.</p><p>:2GB 200-Pin DDR2 SO-DIMM Memory :250GB Serial ATA Hard Disk Drive (5400RPM); 802.11b/g wireless LAN :11.6″ LED (16:9) 1366×768 Display; ATI Radeon HD 3200 Graphics :Window 7 Home Premium 64-bit</p><p>The Satellite T115D is engineered to feature the comfort and convenience of a standard laptop yet in an ultra-thin package. It features a full-sized keyboard and full-sized touchpad with multi-touch capabilities, enabling greater flexibility to browse and control what’s happening on-screen with gesture commands–including two-finger pinch, swipe, rotate and scroll. It’s also been designed to be environmentally conscious with a power-efficient, mercury-free LED backlit display that also provides brilliantly colorful imagery for photos and video thanks to the native HD TruBrite screen.</p><p>It also comes with the following software: Norton Internet Security 2010 (30-day trial), Toshiba PC Health Monitor, Microsoft Works, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007 Edition (60-day trial), Windows Media Player, Google Toolbar, WildTangent Orb Game Console</p><p>Pre-installed with the Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium operating system (32-bit version), you’ll be able to easily create a home network and share all of your favorite photos, videos, and music. Windows 7 is the easiest, fastest, and most engaging version of Windows yet. Better ways to find and manage files, like Jump Lists and improved taskbar previews, help you speed through everyday tasks. Windows 7 is designed for faster and more reliable performance, so your PC just works the way you want it to.</p>

