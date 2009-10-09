Home

‘The Office’ Wedding Spoofs ‘JK’ Nuptials

Leave a comment

<p>&nbsp;</p><p>A highlight of Season 6 for &lsquo;The Office&rdquo; as Pam&nbsp;(Jenna Fischer)&nbsp;and Jim (John Krazinski) &nbsp;tie the knot in a comical spoof of the &lsquo;JK&rsquo; Wedding that was a hit on Youtube earlier this year.&nbsp; Gotta love it!&nbsp; Everyone from Steve Carrell to the little Flower Girl got their groove on!&nbsp; Cute</p><p>more about &ldquo;&lsquo;The Office&rsquo; Wedding Spoofs Youtube D&hellip;&ldquo;, posted with vodpod</p><p>&nbsp;</p><p>PDRTJS_settings_75809_post_8942 = { "id" : "75809", "unique_id" : "wp-post-8942", "title" : "%27The+Office%27+Wedding+Spoofs+%27JK%27+Nuptials+Chris+Brown+Dance++", "item_id" : "_post_8942", "permalink" : "http%3A%2F%2Fmachronicles.com%2F2009%2F10%2F09%2Fthe-office-wedding-spoofs-youtube-dance%2F" }</p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close