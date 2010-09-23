MUSIC NEWS: Lyfe Jennings Is Going To Jail

In a horrible turn of events, Lyfe Jennings was reportedly sentenced yesterday to 3 1/2 years in jail due to an altercation he had with the mother of his child back in 2008.

On Tuesday Lyfe posted the following message on his Twitter page: ”This will be my last post. To everyone who gave me a chance I am forever in your debt. I have had a fabulous career because of you. All I can say in parting is that I have been honest with yaw. I didn’t sugarcoat a word didn’t hold back a single sylible of my life from yaw,’ Jennings said. ‘I’ve lived a hundred lives in these 6 yrs so I not only won’t, I don’t have the right to complain. I would like to think that I’ve changed lives by changing my own, tho I can’t be sure. But one thing I am sure of is God gives and takes away in measure. He is fair, just and forever. Amen from aman… Smile, it’s contageous:)’

While we feel for dude hopefully he will be able to turn his life around and come back on top. Back in August Lyfe released his latest LP, I Still Believe, in which he dubbed his ‘final’ album.

